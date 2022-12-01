Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 live updates | Voting begins for first phase; 89 seats up for grabs

December 01, 2022 08:44 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Gujarat started voting on December 1, 2022, in the first phase of the Assembly polls in 89 Assembly constituencies, spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and the southern parts of the State, with 788 candidates in the fray.

Out of the 4.91 crore registered voters in Gujarat, 2.4 crore are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years, and 4,945 above the age of 99 years, the office of the State CEO said.

Amid allegations and counter-allegations, a long-drawn campaign by the ruling BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, the newest entrant in the political arena in the State, ended in what appears to be a dull election season compared with 2017, when the election was held in the backdrop of two massive agitations by the Patidars and OBCs, respectively, across the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, is trying to retain power in the State for the seventh term in a row. If it succeeds, it will equal the record of the Left Front government which won the West Bengal elections for seven consecutive terms till 2011.

This time, the BJP faces competition not just from its traditional rival Congress but also the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has tried to position itself as the main challenger of the ruling party.

The BJP and the Congress are contesting in all 89 seats.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting in 88 seats. Its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase.

8:41 a.m.

PM Modi to hold 50 km long roadshow in Ahmedabad today for second phase of Gujarat polls

After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 Assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

The Prime Minister’s roadshow is likely to begin at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon and is expected to go on till 6:30 p.m. this evening with PM Modi making at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

This road show by the Prime Minister is expected to pass through 16 Assembly constituencies that go into polls in the second phase of the Gujarat election on December 5. - ANI

8:37 a.m.

Exercise franchise in record numbers, PM Modi tells first time voters

As the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people, especially first-time voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

“Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

8:34 a.m.

Voting starts across 14,382 polling stations, live webcasting to keep a close eye

Polling began at 8 a.m. on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates.

The voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 in rural areas, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Live webcasting is being done from 13,065 polling stations to keep a close eye on the process, it said.- PTI