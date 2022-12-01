India's G20 Presidency will be consultative, collaborative, decisive: Jaishankar

December 01, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - New Delhi

As India assumed the presidency of G20, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on December 1 said New Delhi’s endeavour would be to make consensus on key global issues more relevant through a wider process of consultation.

Addressing the G20 University Connect initiative, the first event of India’s presidency of the grouping, Mr. Jaishankar said it would also be India’s endeavour to emerge as the voice of the global south — comprising Asia, Africa and Latin America — that has to face the brunt of polarisation and conflict in the developed world.

“As the mother of democracy, India’s G20 presidency will be consultative, it will be collaborative and it will be decisive,” he said addressing university students at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

Students from several universities had joined the event virtually.

“Our G20 Presidency is taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs. It is particularly vital that world leaders focus on the right issues, especially those that affect the more vulnerable sections of the world,” Mr. Jaishankar said at the event that was attended by students from 75 universities across the country.

He said India would flag concerns on issues such as energy security, food security, access to healthcare, climate action and climate justice during the G20 presidency.

“We must become the voice of the Global South. We share too the apprehension that sustainable development, climate action and climate justice could be side tracked due to more dominant issues,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

“India has to take the lead in pushing for collective action and that is exactly what we intend to do at G20,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said India’s G20 Presidency was taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs and it was particularly vital that world leaders focus on the right issues, especially those that affect the more vulnerable sections of the world.

“G20 is a diverse platform that seeks to forge common ground on key issues among prominent countries. Our endeavour is to make that consensus more relevant through a wider process of consultation,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar said harmonising various interests was something that has been deeply ingrained in India’s history and culture.

“We have long been a pluralistic and consultative society which have debated issues openly before we arrive at a decision. Since this is deeply ingrained in our DNA, we have never been insecure with diversity. Our essential unity is not only the basis for pluralism, but also a source of confidence for engaging the world,” he said.

He said India will also shine the spotlight on Misson LiFE, with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development.

The G20 University Connect event was also attended by UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, Amitabh Kant, the Sherpa for the G20, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India’s Chief Coordinator for G20 and P.K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the prime minister.