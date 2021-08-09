Top news of the day: Defence Ministry didn't have any transaction with NSO, says government; BJP sarpanch and wife shot dead by militants in Anantnag, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Ministry of Defence has “not had any transaction” with NSO Group Technologies, the government informed the Parliament on Monday. “Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

Returning to the 19th century border demarcation as being demanded by Mizoram may be impractical but a resolution can be found to the border dispute between the two States, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma has said. Six policemen and a bystander were killed in clashes between the police forces of the two States arising out of the dispute on July 26.

A week into India’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) monthlong presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a debate on maritime security . The debate, titled, ‘Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation’ began at 08:00 AM New York time (0530 PM IST), with several heads of state or government in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh.

Militants on August 9 shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released August 9 that the United Nations calls a “code red for humanity”.

A bill that aims to end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was returned by Rajya Sabha on August 9 amidst a walkout by the Congress, TMC and DMK.

Parliament on Monday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to establish a Central university in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with a voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition parties including the Congress, the TMC and the DMK.

Last week, Facebook Inc said it suspended accounts and access of New York University’s Ad Observatory project researchers, stating their research practices were against the company’s terms of service. Critics called the move an attempt by Facebook to silence organisations questioning its ad targeting practices, especially those related to political ads.

Tamil Nadu’s fiscal position is in an “unsustainable” situation and the State’s revenue deficit situation since 2013-14 “has become truly alarming”, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, said. The Finance Minister said profound structural reforms were required and a business as usual approach cannot continue.

With the long speculated leadership change implemented, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to reorganise its party organisation in Karnataka in preparation for the 2023 Assembly polls, sources say. The president of the State unit is likely to be changed and many senior leaders who have either been dropped from the Cabinet or failed to make the cut, will be drafted for party work, a senior party functionary said.

The programme is open to anyone who has studied English and mathematics in class 10 and has cleared class 12. There is no geographical barrier. Candidates from academic background and varied professions can apply for the programme which will commence in September.

The Centre has promised to increase Karnataka’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses from around 65 lakh to 1 crore per month. Briefing reporters in Mysuru after holding a COVID-19 review meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka is currently receiving an average of 65 lakh doses every month. When he met the Union Health Minister during his visit to Delhi and sought an increase in the allocation, he was assured that Karnataka will be receiving one crore doses from August.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the government two weeks to submit a report detailing the action taken to comply with the recommendations of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) to augment, secure and streamline the manufacture, allocation and supply of medical oxygen to the States and the Union Territories fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.