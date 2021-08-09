National

BJP sarpanch, wife shot dead by militants in Anantnag

Picture for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Militants on August 9 shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants fired on Ghulam Rasool Dar, also the Kulgam district president of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, and his wife in Anantnag town in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Dar, a resident of Kulgam’s Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year’s District Development Council elections.

Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 5:19:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-sarpanch-wife-shot-dead-by-militants-in-anantnag/article35814922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY