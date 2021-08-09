PM Modi outlines five-point framework for maritime security debate at UNSC

“For free, maritime trade, it is also necessary that we fully respect the rights of the seafarers of other countries,” Mr Modi said.

A week into India’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) monthlong presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a debate on maritime security . The debate, titled, ‘Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation’ began at 08:00 AM New York time (0530 PM IST), with several heads of state or government in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Modi outlined a five-principle framework for the debate. First, removing barriers to maritime trade. In this context Mr Modi highlighted SAGAR (‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’) — a 2015 Indian framework for regional maritime security.

“For free, maritime trade, it is also necessary that we fully respect the rights of the seafarers of other countries,” Mr Modi said.

Second, Mr Modi said maritime disputes “ should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law,” adding this was “extremely important for promoting mutual trust and confidence, and ensuring global peace and stability.” Third, Mr Modi proposed that countries jointly tackle maritime threats from non-state actors and natural disasters.

“India’s role in the Indian Ocean has been that of a net security provider,” he said.

Fourthly, Mr Modi said the maritime environment and marine resources needed to be conserved, highlighting pollution from plastic waste and oil spills.

Fifth, Mr Modi called for responsible maritime connectivity saying a structure was required to boost maritime trade, with the development of global norms and standards.