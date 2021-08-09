National

Defence Ministry didn't have any transaction with NSO: Govt informs Parliament

This studio photographic illustration on display in Paris on July 21, 2021 shows a smartphone with the website of Israel’s NSO Group, which features the Pegasus spyware.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ministry of Defence has “not had any transaction” with NSO Group Technologies, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

“Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

NSO Group Technologies is the Israeli-based company whose spyware Pagesus was apparently used to spy on civilians, journalists, Ministers, parliamentarians and activists across the world including India as revealed by an investigation led by 17 international media groups last month. The spyware is apparently sold to governments.

Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition on the matter filed by senior journalists and the Editors Guild of India among others.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 4:26:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/defence-ministry-didnt-have-any-transaction-with-nso-govt-informs-parliament/article35813826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY