National

Oxygen supply: SC asks govt to present report on NTF’s proposals in 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the government two weeks to submit a report detailing the action taken to comply with the recommendations of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) to augment, secure and streamline the manufacture, allocation and supply of medical oxygen to the States and the Union Territories fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah directed the government to also place on record the report of the 12-member NTF along with its action taken report.

Justice Chandrachud said, “The NTF consists of eminent doctors... The Union of India has to assure that recommendations have been acted upon at an enhanced level for the future...”

The NTF was formed by the court during the peak days of the second wave of the pandemic to ensure the “effective and transparent” allocation of liquid medical oxygen on a “scientific, rational and equitable basis”. The court had expressed its dissatisfaction at the Centre’s earlier “oxygen for bed” formula. This “rough and ready” arrangement, as the court put it then, was based on calculating the allotment of oxygen based on the number of ICU/non-ICU beds. The court had reasoned that the formula did not take into consideration the fact that many COVID-19 patients in dire need of oxygen do not get beds or were confined in home care.

The NTF was “drawn of renowned national experts with diverse experience in health institutions” to function within the Central government apparatus in order to mould a public health response to the pandemic, based on scientific and specialised domain knowledge. Justice Chandrachud had said that the ambit of its recommendations should go beyond cobbling together ad hoc solutions and lay the foundation for the future in the face of public health crisis.

In June, the NTF had come out with a report, focussing on the urgent need to make all 18 metro cities in the country oxygen-independent, with at least 100 MT storage in the city itself. It had recommended adopting a strategy to manufacture oxygen locally or in the neighbourhood of big cities to fullfil at least 50% of their Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) demand as road transportation is vulnerable. “This may be taken up in respect of Delhi and Mumbai on priority, due to their population density,” it had stated.

Need for strategic reserves

The NTF highlighted the need to make efforts to further scale up LMO production in preparation for a third wave of the pandemic. “We should have strategic reserves of oxygen for country to cover two-three weeks’ consumption, similar to the arrangement made for petroleum products. Similarly, all hospitals should have a buffer capacity for emergencies... There is an urgent need to increase production of LMO from about 5% - 8% of gaseous industrial oxygen. Government should support and subsidise the industries concerned,” the report said.

The NTF suggested that that the States could even set up makeshift hospitals in the proximity of industrial oxygen production units. Oxygen generation units (PSA) should be made compulsory for hospitals, including for medical colleges and district hospitals. Each hospital with 100 or more beds, should be encouraged to have an LMO installation.

The NTF has supported working out new strategies for uninterrupted oxygen supply to the rural areas. This includes having PSA plants in vulnerable areas, oxygen concentrators in rural COVID-19 care centres and parking 250-litre oxygen cylinders in medical facilities located in smaller villages.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

NIA keeps up raids against Jamaat-e-Islami members in Kashmir

Defence Ministry didn't have any transaction with NSO: Govt informs Parliament

Driver of car that hit Rameez, accomplice of Arjun Ayanki, dies

A priest’s journey for a peaceful, green world

Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe into Dhanbad judge death, says Supreme Court

COVID-19: Judicial order to publish data on clinical trials, side-effects may feed vaccine hesitancy, says SC

India shall aim at top 10 slot in Olympics: Naidu

TN fiscal position 'unsustainable', says White Paper on State Finances

SMEs in Kerala express concern over govt. order on industrial categories

Classical language status to Marathi under consideration: Govt in LS

Rejig of Karnataka BJP organisation on the cards?

Congress leaders demand evacuation of Hindus, Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan
The firm appointed Amazon’s Dan Rawson as Head of Customer Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystems, while Google’s Ravi Byakod is appointed as Director of Engineering - Accounting and Anand Lakshminarayanan from Microsoft as Head of Product Management for Digital Goods and Services. File photo

SC refuses to intervene in probe ordered by CCI against Flipkart, Amazon

MP Assembly publishes booklet for MLAs on avoiding unparliamentary language; 'Pappu' among list of words

Vizhinjam seaport project: ₹94.14 crore disbursed as compensation

PM transfers about ₹19,500 cr to over 9.75 cr farmers under PM-KISAN

Native places of C.H. Mohammed Koya, EMS likely to be part of Malabar Literary Circuit

Opposition to support Bill to enable States to make their own lists of OBCs

Kerala High Court issues contempt notice to Union Cabinet and DoPT secretaries

Attack on TMC workers in Tripura on the instruction of Union Home Minister, says Mamata Banerjee

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 4:33:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/oxygen-supply-sc-asks-govt-to-present-report-on-ntfs-proposals-in-2-weeks/article35814067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY