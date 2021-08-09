Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.30 a.m.

Fifteen Opposition parties met at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office before the commencement of the day's proceedings to strategise for the last week of the Monsoon Session. For three weeks, the Opposition in both Houses has protested, demanding a discussion on the Pegasus surveillance issue and the three farm laws.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Venkaiah Naidu speaking about India's performance at the Olympics

Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu says, "This august House has the tradition of taking note of and bringing on the record of the House, the spectacular initiatives, endeavors and accomplishments of our nation as and when they happen. One such latest occasion has been provided by the commendable performance of our contingent in the Tokyo Olympics that concluded yesterday. I may take a little longer time than usual to present on behalf of the House, for record, the defining Tokyo moment for our nation in proper perspective."

"As a British colony, India first participated in the Paris Olympics in the year1900. It took such a long time to script a ‘We too can do it’ moment erasing the memories of desperation, despondency, dejection and disbelief, compounded by poor medal performance every four years. The Golden record of our Men’s hockey team till 1980 and rare good performances by some individual athletes not withstanding, our nation has come to lose self-esteem, confidence, morale and hope in the domain of sports further to poor performances in the Olympics arena over the years."

"The Olympic spirit is no doubt, more about the spirit of participation than winning medals. However, number of medals do matter as they come as the final testimony for the sporting prowess of any nation. More so, when Olympic medals add to the global perception of emerging economies with the level of sports being an important element of soft power."

"In the 24 Olympic appearances, till Rio Olympics in 2016, our nation could not win even a single medal in six Olympics, could fetch single medal each in 13, fetched two medals in three Olympics, three medals in Beijing games in 2008 and a high of six medals in London games in 2012. Our country secured the first individual Gold medal only in Beijing games in 2008 through Abhinav Bindra in shooting."

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begins.

Speaker Om Birla congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He also congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning a bronze medal.

Question Hour begins.

Opposition members shouting slogans, some have gathered in the well of the House.

The Speaker tells the protesting members that they are not interested in participating in any debate.

He adjourns the House till 11.30 a.m.

Opposition parties meet

'Opposition to support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021'

All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 being introduced in Parliament today, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge after the Opposition meet.

Mr. Kharge adds: "The amendment is to give back power to States to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only Centre can do so. A Constitutional Amendment Bill cannot be taken up unless the House is in order and needs to be passed by a division of votes."

Opposition parties' meeting

Opposition leaders' meeting underway

A meeting of leaders of Opposition parties underway in the office of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on August 9, 2021. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also present at the meeting. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Parliament logjam

Opposition video urges PM to listen to them

Ahead of the concluding week of the monsoon session, Opposition parties on Sunday released a video on social media platforms in which they highlighted their futile attempts to speak on the issues of the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws in Parliament, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “listen” to them.

The parties that are part of the collaborative effort include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), CPI (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Admi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The video — first released by Trinamool Congress’ leader in the Rajya Sabah Derek O'Brien — sets the tone for the Opposition’s strategy in the coming week even though parties will formally meet on Monday morning to decide their strategy in the two Houses of Parliament.

Legislative Business

Lok Sabha

Bills to be introduced

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills for consideration and passing

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021

The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2021