April 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

PM Modi Jalpaiguri rally | Central agencies attacked in Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on April 7 that the TMC desires a free license for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the State. While addressing a mega rally in Jalpaiguri, Mr. Modi also claimed that “TMC’s syndicate Raj” prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders. Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi also took a dig at the INDIA (Indian National Development, Inclusive Alliance) parties saying that the Congress manifesto had the imprint of the Muslim League. At a rally in Nawada, Bihar, he called them ‘anti-Sanathan’ and ‘corrupt’.

Arrested TMC leader’s wife lodges FIR against NIA officers alleging assault

Wife of arrested TMC leader Monobrata Jana has filed an FIR against NIA officials alleging that they tried to outrage her modesty after forcibly entering her residence in Bhupatinagar in the pretext of conducting a probe, a police officer said on April 7. The NIA on April 6 arrested two key conspirators — Balai Charan Maity and Manobrata Jana — in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal’s Purba Medinpur district in which three persons were killed. Jana’s wife Moni Jana lodged her complaint with Bhupatinagar police station alleging that NIA officers also vandalised properties in her residence during their search, he said.

Mamata accuses Central agencies of asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 7 alleged the Central investigating agencies were asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action. Addressing an election rally in Purulia district, she alleged agencies such as the ED, CBI, NIA and the I-T Department were working as “arms” of the BJP.

BJP’s Tirunelveli candidate Nainar Nagendran in trouble following seizure of ₹3.98 crore

In what could cause potential trouble to BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency candidate Nainar Nagendran, election officials on April 6 night seized ₹3.98 crore cash from three passengers linked to him travelling on board Nellai Express at Tambaram railway station. This is the single largest seizure of unaccounted cash in Tamil Nadu after the the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

PDP names candidates for three Jammu and Kashmir seats, fields Mehbooba against Ghulam Nabi in Anantnag

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad, making the newly carved out constituency the most high-profile contest in Jammu and Kashmir in these elections. The National Conference has fielded influential Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from the seat and the Apni Party has named Zaffar Iqbal Manhas. The BJP has not announced its candidate so far.

AAP leaders observe fast, Punjab BJP terms it as a ‘political farce’

Even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab gathered at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, to observe a day-long fast to protest the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) termed it as a “political farce”. On the call for a nationwide collective fast to protest against Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs, among others, observed the fast at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of noted freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar hit out at Mr. Mann, accusing him of insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birthplace and legacy to propagate the corruption of their tainted leader – Mr. Kejriwal.

Opposition missed chances, BJP to gain in east, south, may win over 300 seats: Prashant Kishor

Validating the BJP’s claims, eminent political strategist Prashant Kishor said the ruling party will add significantly to its seats and vote share in south and east India, the two regions where its hold is weak-to-non-existent, barring Karnataka. In an interaction with PTI editors, Mr. Kishor also said despite the BJP’s apparent dominance, neither the party nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi is invincible, pointing out that the opposition had three distinct and realistic chances of stopping the BJP juggernaut but frittered away the opportunities because of laziness and misplaced strategies. He also suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should consider stepping back if the party does not get the desired results in the Lok Sabha polls. He said Mr. Gandhi, for all practical purposes, is running his party and has been unable to either step aside or let somebody else steer the Congress despite his inability to deliver in the last 10 years.

Manipur ethnic violence | Supreme Court allows retired cop monitoring probe to travel abroad

The Supreme Court has allowed the request of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, who has been appointed by it to monitor probe in cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, to travel abroad. A three-bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud allowed the plea of the officer after taking note of his letter seeking permission to travel to the United States and Europe. “A letter has been addressed by Dattatraya Padsalgikar, former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, who has been appointed by this Court to monitor investigations by CBI and Manipur Police SITs.

After Mallikarjun Kharge remarks on Article 370, Congress has lost moral right to remain a political party: BJP

The BJP on April 7 declared that the Congress had “lost the moral right to remain a political party” after its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks at a public rally in Jaipur where he questioned attempts to draw a connection between Rajasthan and the scrapping of Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in Rajasthan as to what difference does it make here with the removal of Article 370. If a party says what difference does it make in other States with the integration of Kashmir, it’s clear that you [Congress] have no respect for the oath taken by every one for the unity and integrity of the country,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

While planning ‘one nation, one poll’, officials should incorporate weather inputs: IMD chief

With the government contemplating the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and State elections, India Meteorological Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the authorities should certainly take weather conditions and the climate into consideration when planning for such a massive exercise. Mr. Mohapatra said that India will experience intense heat during the general election period, and the IMD is providing specialised forecasts to help authorities prepare better, but it has not proposed a change in the timings of public rallies and voting.

Israeli embassies ‘no longer safe’ after Syria strike: Iran

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned on April 7 that Israeli embassies are “no longer safe” after a strike in Syria which Tehran blamed on Israel killed seven Revolutionary Guards members. “The embassies of the Zionist regime are no longer safe,” Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

China conducts military drills in South China Sea

China conducted military “combat patrols” April 7 in the disputed South China Sea, its army said, the same day as joint drills by the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia. The announcement comes one day after defence chiefs from four countries including the Philippines — which has been engaged in several contentious maritime disputes with Beijing recently — said they would conduct joint drills on April 7 in the area.

New Zealand tightens visa rules amid near record migration

New Zealand said on April 7 that it was making immediate changes to its employment visa program after a near-record migration last year which it said was “unsustainable”. The changes include measures such as introducing English language requirement for low skilled jobs and setting a minimum skills and work experience threshold for most employer work visas. The maximum continuous stay for most low skilled roles will also be reduced to three years from five years.

Adani to invest ₹2.3 lakh crore in renewable energy, manufacturing capacity

Adani Group will invest about ₹2.3 lakh crore through 2030 in India’s most ambitious renewable energy expansion and solar and wind manufacturing capacity addition ever as it shrugs off a short-seller attack to pursue its trademark rapid growth plans. Adani Green Energy Ltd, India’s largest renewable energy company, will invest about ₹1.5 lakh crore in expanding capacity to generate electricity from solar energy and wind power at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch to 30 gigawatts from 2 GW currently and another ₹50,000 crore in 6-7 GW of similar projects elsewhere in the country, a top company official said.

MI beat DC by 29 runs to win first game of ongoing IPL season

Hardik Pandya finally got his first win as Mumbai Indians skipper as the five-team champions logged home their first points in this year’s IPL with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 7. It was Romario Shepherd’s 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5. In reply, Tristan Stubbs’s valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8. This was DC’s fourth loss in five games and they have now slumped to last place among 10 teams.