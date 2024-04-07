GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17, MI vs DC | Mumbai Indians post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians post a formidable 234/5 against Delhi Capitals in IPL match with explosive batting display

April 07, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Indians’ Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April. 7, 2024.

Mumbai Indians’ Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals on a placid track in an IPL match in Mumbai on April 7.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end.

But it was Romario Shepherd, who smashed 39 of 10 balls with 32 coming off the final over from Anrich Nortje (2/65 in 4 overs) that might have taken the target beyond DC's reach.

Axar Patel (2/35) provided important breakthroughs for DC.

Scoreboard

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma b Axar 49 Ishan Kishan c&b Axar 42 Suryakumar Yadav c sub b Nortje 0 Hardik Pandya c sub b Nortje 39 Tilak Varma c Axar b Ahmed 6 Tim David (not out) 45 Romario Shepherd (not out) 39

Extras: (NB-1, W-13) 14

Total: (for 5 wickets, 20 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-81, 3-111, 4-121, 5-181.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-39-1, Ishant Sharma 3-0-40-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-40-0, Axar Patel 4-0-35-2, Lalit Yadav 1-0-15-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-65-2.

Related Topics

IPL

