GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Manipur ethnic violence | Supreme Court allows retired cop monitoring probe to travel abroad

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, who has been appointed by Supreme Court to monitor probe in cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, has been allowed to travel abroad

April 07, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar. File

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

The Supreme Court has allowed the request of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, who has been appointed by it to monitor probe in cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur, to travel abroad.

A three-bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud allowed the plea of the officer after taking note of his letter seeking permission to travel to the United States and Europe.

“A letter has been addressed by Dattatraya Padsalgikar, former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, who has been appointed by this Court to monitor investigations by CBI and Manipur Police SITs.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest? 

“Dattatraya Padsalgikar has indicated that he would be travelling to the U.S. and Europe on a personal visit from May 1, 2024 to May 29, 2024. The request is taken on record and the officer is permitted to travel abroad,” the Bench also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The hearing on Manipur ethnic violence cases has now been posted for hearing on April 29.

The Supreme Court on August 7 last year had appointed Mr. Padsalgikar to “monitor” the CBI probe into the instances of sexual violence in Manipur.

Mr. Padsalgikar, a 1982 batch IPS officer, was on deputation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for a few years until he was named as the Mumbai Police commissioner on January 30, 2016.

He served as the head of Mumbai Police till June 29, 2018 before being elevated as the Maharashtra DGP.

On October 29, 2019, he was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

It had also named a three-member committee of former high court judges, headed by retired J&K High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of the Manipur ethnic violence.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.