April 03, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Excise policy case | Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on April 3 reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Excise policy scam. “I am going to reserve judgement,” said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.

FCRA registration of five NGOs cancelled by MHA for ‘violation’ of laws

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the registration of at least five NGOs for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, sources said on April 3. The NGOs whose registrations have been cancelled are CNI Synodical Board of Social Service, Voluntary Health Association of India, Indo-Global Social Service Society, Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action, and Evangelical Fellowship of India, they said.

Vistara CEO extends ‘apology’ for taxing schedules during townhall with pilots

Battling massive flight cancellations following unrest among pilots ahead of its merger with Air India, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan attempted a rapprochment by holding a townhall with them during which he extended an “apology” to the them for taxing schedules as well as sought their “support” in resolving concerns. Mr. Kannan sought to address a big chunk of the problem pertaining to roster mismanagement resulting in high number of working hours for pilots, and stressful combination of flights, and assured them that the airline will take measures to ensure better work-life balance even if the airline had to take a hit commercially.

Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP

Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP on April 3. Mr. Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket. His name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party’s nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP.

PDP to contest in all Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, on April 3, said INDIA bloc partner National Conference (NC) has left the Peoples Democratic Party with no other option other than to contest the election on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir. The NC recently announced it would field its candidates on all three seats. The NC left two seats in Jammu for the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing agreement. “They have left no option for us other than to field candidates and contest the elections,” Ms. Mufti told reporters in Srinagar. The party’s Parliamentary Board would take a final call on the candidates, the PDP chief added.

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court for time-bound release of ₹38,000 crore relief for cyclone, flood damage

The State of Tamil Nadu on April 03 filed a suit against the Union government in the Supreme Court for the release of ₹19,692.69 crore as financial assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 within a specified time. The State, represented by senior advocate P. Wilson and advocate D. Kumanan, said it had written to the Home Ministry on December 14, 2023 to release the funds.

Chhattisgarh encounter death toll rises to 13 as three more bodies of Naxalites are recovered

Three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered on April 3 morning in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district where a fierce encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites the previous day, police said. With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle on April 2 has risen to 13, they said. Following the major anti-insurgency operation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the police on April 2 found bodies of 10 Naxalites, including a woman.

Sumalatha Ambareesh set to join BJP, will not contest 2024 polls

Incumbent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won as an independent in 2019 elections, announced her decision to join the BJP and not contest the 2024 elections. This has brought an end to the suspense over her next move which kept both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) on tenterhooks as the two have entered into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP supporting the JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy who is contesting from Mandya.

Delhi High Court declares ‘Haldiram’ as well-known trademark

The Delhi High Court on April 3 declared that the “Haldiram” mark is a well-known trademark with respect to food items, restaurants and eateriesm not only in India but globally also. “There is no doubt that the ‘Haldiram’s’ brand, with its origins deeply rooted in India’s rich culinary tradition, has not only established a presence within the national market but has also extended its influence globally, transcending geographical, cultural, and national boundaries,” the high court said.

Twelve newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs take oath

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on April 3 administered oath to 12 newly elected members of the Upper House. The oath was administered in Parliament House, where Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P.K. Mody were present.

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving seven dead

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour on April 3, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings as the earthquake shook the city, and schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some children covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continued. Afterward, a five-story building in Hualien County, near the offshore epicenter, was left leaning at a 45-degree angle, with its first floor collapsed. Taiwan’s national fire agency says authorities have lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after a powerful earthquake downed phone networks. More than 70 other people are trapped but believed to be alive, some in a coal mine.

About 10 million people at risk of slipping into poverty in Pakistan: World Bank

The World Bank has painted a grim economic picture of Pakistan in its biannual report, cautioning that over 10 million more people are at risk of descending into poverty in the cash-strapped country. The Washington-based lender’s apprehension comes from a sluggish economic growth rate of 1.8% coupled with soaring inflation, a staggering 26% in the current fiscal year. The World Bank’s biannual Pakistan Development Outlook report indicated that the country is set to miss almost all major macroeconomic targets. The international lender said the country is anticipated to fall short of its primary budget target, remaining in deficit for three consecutive years, contrary to the International Monetary Fund’s stipulations mandating a surplus.

Zimbabwe declares drought disaster, the latest in a region where El Nino has left millions hungry

Zimbabwe declared a state of disaster on April 3 over a devastating drought that’s sweeping across much of southern Africa, with the country’s President saying it needs $2 billion for humanitarian assistance. The declaration was widely expected following similar actions by neighbouring Zambia and Malawi, where drought linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon has scorched crops, leaving millions of people in need of food assistance.

White House directs NASA to create time standard for the moon

The White House on April 2 directed NASA to establish a unified standard of time for the moon and other celestial bodies, as the United States aims to set international norms in space amid a growing lunar race among nations and private companies. The head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), according to a memo seen by Reuters, instructed the space agency to work with other parts of the U.S. Government to devise a plan by the end of 2026 for setting what it called a Coordinated Lunar Time.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets second hat trick in Saudi Arabia Pro league as Al Nassr beats Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo notched his second hat trick in the space of 72 hours as Al-Nassr routed Abha 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League on April 2. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner scored three goals and recorded two assists in the first half for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions. The hat trick was his third of the league season following his treble in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Al-Tai. The Portugal star leads the league with 29 goals.