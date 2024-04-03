GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chhattisgarh encounter death toll rises to 13 as three more bodies of Naxalites are recovered

With the recovery of three more bodies, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district has risen to 13, police said

April 03, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Arms recovered by security personnel during an encounter with naxalites, in Bijapur district on April 3, 2024.

Arms recovered by security personnel during an encounter with naxalites, in Bijapur district on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered on April 3 morning in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district where a fierce encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites the previous day, police said.

With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle on April 2 has risen to 13, they said.

Following the major anti-insurgency operation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the police on April 2 found bodies of 10 Naxalites, including a woman.

Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

During the search operation still underway in the area, the bodies of three more Naxalites were recovered on April 3 morning from a dense forest where the encounter took place, a senior police official said.

“The identity of the dead Naxalites was yet to be ascertained but prima facie, it appears that they belonged to the PLGA [People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army] company no. 2 of Maoists,” the official said.

On April 2, the gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxalites at around 6 a.m. in the forest between Lendra and Korcholi villages under the Gangaloor police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Biggest attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh in two years

The intermittent firing lasted for a long time and the security forces continued search operations in the area.

A light machine gun (LMG), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, a large number of barrel grenade launchers and shells, and other arms and ammunition were also seized from the spot, police earlier said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Chhattisgarh / encounters

