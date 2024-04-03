T.N. moves SC against Centre, seeks release of ₹19,692 crore relief for Cyclone Michaung damage

April 03, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The State of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday filed a suit against the Centre in the Supreme Court for the release of ₹19,692.69 crore as financial assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 within a specified time.

The State, represented by senior advocate P. Wilson and advocate D. Kumanan, said the State had written to the Home Ministry on December 14 last year to release the funds.

The State wants the apex court to fix a specified time frame for the Centre to consider its representation for the release of financial aid.

The State said it had also written to the Centre on December 26 for release of funds to the tune of ₹18,214.52 crore to tide over the damage caused by the unprecedented extremely heavy rainfall in southern districts of Tamil Nadu on December 4-5, 2023.

The State has also sought the apex court to pass an ex parte order of interim relief and direct the Union to consider representations made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Chief Secretary on December 19, 2023 and January 10, 2024 to release ₹2,000 crore as immediate assistance to carry out relief operations and temporary restoration works.

The original suit filed by the State under Article 131 of the Constitution follows Mr. Stalin’s response about the lack of adequate flood relief from the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented, ahead of the general elections, about the Congress “callously giving away” strategic Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka and Mr. Stalin’s party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, doing “nothing” to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests.