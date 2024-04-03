GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taiwanese authorities lost contact with 50 people after powerful quake downed phone networks

Taiwan earthquake leaves 7 dead, 50 missing in minibuses, and 70 trapped in the country’s strongest quake in 25 years

April 03, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Taipei

AP
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan, in this handout provided by Taiwan’s National Fire Agency on April 3, 2024. Photo: Taiwan National Fire Agency via Reuters

Taiwan’s national fire agency says authorities have lost contact with 50 people in minibuses after a powerful earthquake downed phone networks.

More than 70 other people are trapped but believed to be alive, some in a coal mine.

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead.

1/3

In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings as the earthquake shook the city, and schools evacuated their students to sports fields, equipping them with yellow safety helmets. Some children covered themselves with textbooks to guard against falling objects as aftershocks continued.

Afterward, a five-storey building in Hualien County, near the offshore epicentre, was left leaning at a 45-degree angle, with its first floor collapsed.

Taiwan’s national fire agency said seven people died in the quake, which struck just before 8 a.m. The local United Daily News reported three hikers died in rockslides in Taroko National Park and a van driver died in the same area after boulders hit the vehicle.

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Government statistics showed 736 people were injured and 77 stranded. The quake and aftershocks also caused 24 landslides and damage to 35 roads, bridges and tunnels.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency said the quake was 7.2 magnitude while the U.S. Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck about 18 kilometres (11.1 miles) south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometres (21 miles) deep. Multiple aftershocks followed, and the USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was 6.5 magnitude and 11.8 kilometres (7 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more surface damage. The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

