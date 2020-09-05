Top news of the day: India allows ‘on demand’ COVID-19 testing; 80 special trains to run from September 12, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“For the first time, along with more simplified modalities, the updated guidelines provide for ‘on demand’ testing in order to ensure higher levels of testing. These changes have been brought in on the recommendations of the National Task Force on COVID-19,’’ says a release issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Unlock 4 | 80 new special trains to run from September 12: Rail Board Chairman

“Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” V.K. Yadav said.

Ease of doing business | Andhra Pradesh tops ranking, yet again

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019, prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

LAC standoff | Rajnath categorically conveys India’s position to Chinese counterpart

In a statement issued by China’s official media, China’s Defence Miniter Gen. Wei Fenghe was quoted as saying India was “entirely” responsible for the border tensions and China would not give up “an inch of its territory”.

Three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet were given a helping hand earlier this week, the Army said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death | Actor’s house manager, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik remanded in NCB custody till September 9

The metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai remanded actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Hizbul Mujahideen is trying to re-establish its base in north Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday, a day after three militants of the outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

After returning from Wuhan, the pair visited supermarkets and other public places in the western city of Yibin in Sichuan Province for more than a week before showing symptoms, the People’s Court of Cuping District in Yibin said on its social media account.

Many companies in China are relocating or putting plants in other countries to cover geopolitical risks and the auto and components sector must bring those investments or tie up with them to produce in India, newly-elected President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Kenichi Ayukawa said.

IPL 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal ready for the desert storm

As a young boy, he left his hometown near Varanasi for Mumbai, with cricketing dreams in his eyes. Life wasn't easy in the city of dreams. He slept in a tent and sold snacks on the streets when he was not clobbering bowlers out of Azad Maidan.