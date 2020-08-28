Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI

Agency may confront her with witnesses and suspects during questioning

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the CBI on Friday for questioning in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

During the questioning, Ms. Chakraborty may be confronted with witnesses and suspects for verifying the disclosures made by them.

Ms. Chakraborty, along with her father Indrajit, brother Showik, former manager Shruti Modi and two others are accused in the case that was earlier registered by the Patna police on a complaint from Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh. He alleged abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, wrongful restraint/confinement and theft.

The CBI took over the case on August 6 after a reference from the Bihar police. A team of CBI officials reached Mumbai to conduct investigation on the ground only after the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence of June 14. The CBI team visited the house to examine the room where he died.

The agency also recorded the statement of Sushant’s cook and a few others who were present in the house when the incident took place.

Statements of Mr. Singh and other family members of Sushant were also recorded in Faridabad and Mumbai.

Based on the FIR earlier lodged with the Patna police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting a money laundering probe.

While pursuing the leads, the ED retrieved some deleted messages from the mobile phone of Ms. Chakraborty, which allegedly suggested the role of certain persons dealing in controlled or banned drugs.

Accordingly, the ED wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau, which registered a separate case under the NDPS Act and against Ms. Chakraborty and others to pursue the drug angle.

It has been alleged that Sushant was administered drugs on the pretext that he had dengue. He was also allegedly subjected to a drug overdose.