Army rescues three Chinese citizens in North Sikkim

Three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet were given a helping hand earlier this week, the Army said on Saturday.

“Realising the danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens — two men and one woman — in sub zero temperatures, the soldiers immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” the Army said in a statement. The incident occurred on Thursday.

The troops also gave them guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back, it said.