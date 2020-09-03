Sushant Singh Rajput death | NCB picks up another suspect

This detention follows the earlier arrest of Bandra resident Basit Parihar.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained another suspect for questioning as part of the probe into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

They had earlier arrested Bandra resident Basit Parihar, after he purportedly disclosed that he knew one of the persons under the scanner in the Sushant case.

At his instance, the NCB has zeroed in on the suspect.

The NCB got fresh leads while probing another case in which raids were conducted in Mumbai in the last week of August and two persons named Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested for allegedly possessing bud (curated marijuana).

The follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with one Zaid Vilatra, said the agency.

The NCB picked up Zaid, an alleged drug peddler. During subsequent searches, about ₹9.55 lakh in cash and foreign currency ($ 2,081, £180 and 15 Dirham) were seized.

“Zaid disclosed that he ran an eatery shop in Bandra, which was not doing well since the lockdown. He then got into peddling drugs, particularly bud, through which he earned substantial amount of money,” an NCB official earlier said.

Based on Zaid’s purported disclosures, the agency detained Parihar and found that he was allegedly linked to the case registered on the basis of information received from the Enforcement Directorate. He was arrested.

The ED, during the money laundering probe in the Sushant case, had retrieved certain mobile chats indicating procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs by some suspects.