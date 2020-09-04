National

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Baramulla

Indian Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site at Kreeri Baramulla district, north Kashmir. File photo

Indian Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site at Kreeri Baramulla district, north Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Also read: Militants ‘glamourising terrorism’ by releasing Baramulla attack video: J&K police

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, the officer said, adding additional forces have been rushed to the area and further details were awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 7:38:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-breaks-out-between-militants-security-forces-in-jks-baramulla/article32519879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story