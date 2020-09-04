Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K’s Baramulla

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, the officer said, adding additional forces have been rushed to the area and further details were awaited.