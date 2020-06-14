Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai

He was found dead at his residence in Bandra on Sunday morning.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34.

The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che was known for his roles in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath, among others. He was a former student of Delhi Technological University who left his course in the final year to pursue a career in acting.

In case of suicidal thoughts, please reach out to BMC mental health helpline:02224131212 (available 24X7) or Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7).

