Top news of the day: Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim; Centre asks States to cooperate on transportation of stranded migrants, and more

Many injured as Indian and Chinese troops face off at Naku La in Sikkim
“Incident of face-off took place between the troops and, as a result of aggressive behaviour, minor injuries took place on both the sides. Troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level,” Army sources said.
Coronavirus lockdown | Centre seeks cooperation of States for transportation of stranded migrants
The Cabinet Secretary’s appeal came a day after the West Bengal government and the Centre engaged in a war of words over running the Shramik Special trains to the State. | Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants
Coronavirus lockdown | Five killed as truck carrying migrant workers overturns in Madhya Pradesh
They were atop a heap of mangoes on the Agra-bound vehicle coming from Hyderabad. | Migrant cycling back to Bihar dies after being hit by car in Lucknow
India coronavirus lockdown Day 47 updates
Coronavirus lockdown | Narendra Modi to discuss post-lockdown economy with CMs
This will be the Prime Minister’s fifth such interaction after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. | PM must intervene to prevent starvation deaths, says A.K. Antony
Coronavirus | 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified, says Health Ministry
The public health facilities dedicated to COVID-19 management are categorised into three categories — Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC). | Facing criticism over ‘under reporting’ of COVID-19 deaths, Delhi issues SOP to hospitals
Coronavirus | Roll out of Integrated Battle Groups delayed due coronavirus pandemic: Army chief
The Army planned to introduce the IBGs, comprising a mix of infantry, artillery, air defence, tanks and logistics units, as part of a far reaching revamp of its war fighting capability, particularly along the borders with China and Pakistan.
Coronavirus | Despite COVID-19, Speaker Om Birla hopeful of monsoon session to begin on time
Experts have opined that the session could be delayed until the last week of September.
Coronavirus | INS Magar arrives at Male port to evacuate nearly 200 Indians
INS Jalashwa, the first ship carrying evacuees from Maldives under Operation Samudra Setu, reached Kochi harbour on May 10 morning with 698 Indian citizens, the Navy said. | West Bengal suggests alternative route for Indo-Bangla trade
Coronavirus | Dr. Anthony Fauci among members of White House virus task force placed in quarantine
Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn. | Global virus cases top 4 million as France, Spain inch towards reopening
Coronavirus | Sports Minister Rijiju says premier sports centres will be opened after lockdown
He said preference will be given to athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics or those who have to go for Olympic qualifiers, and other athletes might have to wait till at least September. | Tripura engineer’s online chess tournament gets players from around the world