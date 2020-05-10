Indian naval ship arrives in Kochi with evacuees from the Maldives

A naval ship carrying nearly 700 Indians evacuated from the Maldives arrived in Kochi a little after 9 a. m. on May 10. This is the first batch of Indians returning by sea after an international lockdown on all modes of transport took effect about two months ago against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The ship is scheduled to berth shortly at the international cruise terminal of Cochin Port Trust.

According to preliminary information, the ship has brought 698 Indians, of whom 440 are from Kerala. Most of them were stranded in the island country after they lost their jobs. The passengers include 19 pregnant women and 10 children below the age of 10.

A passenger ship arrives in Kochi with 700 evacuees from the Maldives. This is the first ship of evacuees arriving after the Covid19 lockdown. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kochi city police is in charge of the clearance and onward transportation of those who have arrived here. The police have laid down a protocol for the operation. District police chief Vijay Sakhare will supervise the operations.

Passengers with symptoms of the infection and those with other health problems are being taken care of separately. The passengers embarked on the evacuation trip after preliminary screening for the disease. However, those with symptoms of viral fever are being isolated on arrival. Health, Police and Department of Immigration personnel in personal protection gear are handling their papers before they are shifted to Karuvelippady taluk hospital and Kalamassery government medical college.

Evacuees from Maldive disembarking Jalashwa in Kochi on May 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The luggage will be disinfected by personnel from the Fire and Rescue department before being handed over to the passengers.

Kerala State Transport Corporation buses parked near the Samudrika Convention Centre, close to the cruise terminal, will take the passengers to their various destinations. Specially arranged taxis are also available. Those moving out of the district will have police escort from their respective districts.