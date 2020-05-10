NSCN(K-YA) militant nabbed in Assam

An NSCN(K-YA) militant was nabbed by security forces in Assam’s Sivasagar district and arms and ammunition were seized from his possession, a Defence spokesperson said on May 10.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Indian Army and the Assam Police apprehended the militant from Singphan Reserve Forest along the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday, a statement issued by Defence Public Relation Officer (Guwahati) Lt. Col. P. Khongsai said.
The apprehended cadre of the proscribed outfit has been identified as 37-year-old Laipa Konyak from Namsa village in Mon district of Nagaland, it said.
A .22 bolt action rifle and five cartridges were seized from the insurgent, the statement said.
“It is suspected that the individual was actively involved in extortion activities in the region,” it added.
