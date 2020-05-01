News

Top news of the day: Lockdown extended by two more weeks; ‘Shramik Special’ trains to transport stranded migrant workers and others, and more

Migrant workers wait at Lingampally Station in Telangana May 1, 2020 morning to board a special train for Hatia in Jharkhand.

Migrant workers wait at Lingampally Station in Telangana May 1, 2020 morning to board a special train for Hatia in Jharkhand.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Union Home Ministry extends lockdown by another two weeks

The Ministry of Home Affairs also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones. | Health Ministry lists red, orange and green zone districts

Coronavirus | Railways to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains to move migrant workers, other stranded persons

As per the guideline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Railway Ministry had decided to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains from Labour day (May 1), to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown. These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State governments. | MHA order a cruel joke, says Congress

India coronavirus lockdown Day 38 updates | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | Helpline numbers | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Coronavirus | Armed Forces to conduct fly pasts on May 3 to thank COVID-19 warriors

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Air Force will conduct Srinagar to Trivandrum and Dibrugarh to Kutch flypasts on May 3. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.

Coronavirus | Centre orders 2.22 crore PPE; 1.43 crore to be made by domestic manufacturers

Addressing a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, P.D. Vaghela, Chairman of the Empowered Group-3, said about 19,398 ventilators are available in India and orders have been placed for 60,884 more, and of these 59,884 will be made by domestic manufacturers.

Coronavirus | 203 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, one death

A 98-year-old man died due to coronavirus at a Chennai hospital increasing the death toll to 28 in the State.

Coronavirus | Lockdown innovation makes Assam’s iconic headgear foldable

Rupankar Bhattacharjee had registered Earth Craft, a start-up, six months ago for blending handicraft with nature conservation. The innovative aspect of the venture took off after the world beyond his home shut down because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus | Odisha training veterinarians to man testing labs

Although involving veterinarians in critical clinical functions at peak of this pandemic sounds strange, top healthcare functionaries see no contradiction. | 30,000 Odisha fishers in distress: unions

Coronavirus | Without physical distancing, migrants in U.P. scramble for bananas

A short video that emerged on Friday of migrant workers bunched together closely without any physical distancing being given bananas by an official in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh caused an outrage on social media. But the district administration said it was not a quarantine centre. “It’s CAV college where immigrants from Madhya Pradesh are taking rest during their transit,” it stated.

Migrants who arrived from Madhya Pradesh on April 30, 2020 stretch their hands out in Prayagraj on May 1, 2020 to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be transported back to their homes.

Migrants who arrived from Madhya Pradesh on April 30, 2020 stretch their hands out in Prayagraj on May 1, 2020 to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be transported back to their homes.   | Photo Credit: AP

Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh won’t open borders till coronavirus situation normalises

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he preferred gradual relaxation of lockdown norms and State governments should be given the right to decide which districts to open depending on the local disease burden and containment efforts. | Ensure U.P. borders are sealed to stop entry of ‘coronavirus carriers’: Yogi Adityanath

Coronavirus | China’s asymptomatic cases climb to over 980

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. They are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others. | WHO should be ashamed of itself, it is like a PR agency for China, says Trump

Coronavirus | Maruti Suzuki sold zero cars in April

"This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," the company said in a statement.

Coronavirus | Staying prepared best way to approach a new season: Arun Lal

The Bengal cricket team coach Arun Lal has asked his players to remain hopeful of a normal start to the season and work towards it despite the limitations posed by the nationwide lockdown.

Non-coronavirus news:

Printable version | May 1, 2020 9:04:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-may-1-2020-lockdown-extended-by-two-more-weeks-shramik-special-trains-to-transport-stranded-migrant-workers-and-others-and-more/article31483375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

