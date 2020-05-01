Coronavirus | MHA extends lockdown for another two weeks effective May 4

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 1, 2020, said that "After a comprehensive review, and in view of the Lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, we are extending the lockdown for a further period of two weeks effective May 4."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Government of India issued the lockdown order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs further stated that movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders (curfew) under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

During the lockdown, the MHA issued following guidelines

Limited number of activities will remain prohibited in country, irrespective of COVID-19 zones

Travel by air, rail, metro & inter-state movement by road and schools, colleges to remain shut during extended lockdown.

Places of large gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gyms and places of political, cultural gatherings to remain shut

Movement of people by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

Educational, training, coaching institutions and hospitality services including hotels and restaurants to remain closed

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during lockdown

