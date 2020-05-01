‘Staying prepared best way to approach a new season’

The Bengal cricket team coach Arun Lal has asked his players to remain hopeful of a normal start to the season and work towards it despite the limitations posed by the nationwide lockdown.

For Arun Lal, staying prepared is the best way to approach a new season.

“We have to carry on doing our job thinking that the season will begin as normal and (sporting activity) can start anytime. There is little else to do now and preparations keep you busy,” he told The Hindu.

The coach said the online interaction of the Bengal cricketers with V.V.S. Laxman was a welcome exercise. “The online initiative is very good, we can see each other and stay in touch. VVS is a magnificent person who has superb work ethics and commitment in whatever he does. So the interaction helps.”

According to him, Bengal players are following a regimen of daily exercises, including running and core, prepared by trainer Sanjib Das.

“It takes about two-three hours every day and helps the players maintain fitness level. However, cricket related training is not possible these days. Only a couple of guys who are living in their villages are doing some activity.”

Better show

Arun Lal said Bengal should take heart from its runner-up finish in the previous Ranji Trophy season to perform better.

“Now the main thing is how to carry forward the momentum. Bengal has the momentum. It is a terrific side and it has to start believing in its ability. It has to realise that it is as good as any other side. We played at about 60% of our potential and can do better in the next season.”