Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall

Police shot dead a man who stabbed several people at an Australian shopping mall on Friday, officials and media reported.
The man had wielded a knife and stabbed several people in car parks near the mall at the northwest coastal town of South Hedland, The North West Telegraph reported, citing witnesses.
A police statement confirmed that a man had died at the mall but said the circumstances were being investigated.
A police officer fired a gun and a number of injured people were being treated at Hedland Health Campus, the statement said.
"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries,” the statement said.
St. John Ambulance said in a statement multiple people were treated at the scene but did not detail their conditions.
