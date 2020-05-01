Coronavirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki sold zero cars in April

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it made zero dispatches to dealers in the domestic market in April 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

"This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," the company said in a statement.

It, however, added following resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed.