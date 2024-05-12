Study shows impact of climate hazards on women, children

Women and children in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana are particularly vulnerable to climate change-related disasters, reveals an internal study commissioned by Ministry of Women and Child Development. Children exposed to climate hazards are more likely to be stunted, underweight, and more vulnerable to early pregnancies, it further says.

Election Commission urged to conduct press conference on election day

Journalist bodies have written to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding that press conference be held after voting in each phase and that the entire poll data, including “absolute number” of votes polled in each phase and percentage of voting be released by next day.

Campaign ends for the fourth phase of polling

Campaigning ended for the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories on Saturday. During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks against the Opposition, raising a range of issues, including alleged corruption, nepotism and Muslim appeasement, while the Opposition’s campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, was based on unemployment, threats to reservations, and general economic distress.

Encroachments, land diversions for ‘non-forestry purposes’ threaten Delhi Ridge, the capital’s lungs

Over 308 hectares of the ecologically sensitive Delhi Ridge area have been encroached and another 183 hectares “diverted” for “non-forestry purposes”, a Central Empowered Committee (CEC) report informed the Supreme Court.

Interview | Congress should explain why Rahul is not fighting from Amethi; it is their cowardice: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is leading the BJP campaign in the State in the first election since becoming the CM, says that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to not contest from Amethi shows “his cowardice”.

The waning legacy of the ‘Lal families’ mark a significant change in Haryana’s political scene

For more than four decades after Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966, the politics of the agrarian State largely revolved around its three famous Lals — Chaudhary Devi Lal, Bansi Lal, and Bhajan Lal — before the trio passed away in the first decade of the present century, leaving behind a rich political legacy.

Shadow of Maratha quota agitation, Pawar vs Pawar fight loom large in Maharashtra’s poll arena in fourth phase

The spectre of the Maratha quota agitation hovers over several electoral battles as 11 key seats in Maharashtra go to polls in phase four of the general election on May 13.

Post election, INDIA bloc plans to merge all small parties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Opposition on Saturday claiming that post election results, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance plans to merge all small political parties to attain the status of opposition.

Flash floods in Afghanistan kill hundreds and injure many others, Taliban says

Flash floods from unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 people and destroyed over 1,000 houses, the U.N. food agency said on May 11

IPL-17: KKR vs MI: Knight Riders punch their ticket for the playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders realised a play-off berth with a convincing 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-truncated IPL fixture at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. This was the ninth victory for KKR, which tallied 18 points from 12 matches to remain on top of the standings.