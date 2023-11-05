HamberMenu
Talking politics with Nistula Hebbar | Maratha reservation stir | Reasons behind the Maratha quota agitation 

Maratha reservation stir | Reasons behind the Maratha quota agitation

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the reasons behind the agitations; the history of the quota agitation and what lies ahead for the ruling BJP in the state

November 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Since late August this year, 41-year-old Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil hailing from Maharashtra’s drought-prone Marathwada region, has brought the Eknath Shinde government to its knees by demanding a blanket reservation in education and government jobs for all Marathas in the State.

Mr. Jarange-Patil withdrew his second hunger fast on November 2 after a government delegation convinced him to grant them more time (till January 2, 2024) to complete the process of granting reservation to the Marathas by giving them Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the reasons behind the agitations; the history of the quota agitation and what lies ahead for the ruling BJP in the state.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: K Rajashree Das, Yuvasree S

Maharashtra / India / state politics

