Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate with PM Modi

Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the Prime Minister and expects Mr. Modi to participate

Updated - May 11, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 07:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 11 as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

  

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the Prime Minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion," Mr. Gandhi said.

General Elections 2024 / national elections / Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

