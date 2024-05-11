Rahul Gandhi accepts invite for public debate with PM Modi

It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 11 as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है। pic.twitter.com/YMWWqzBRhE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and N Ram, who had written to him and the Prime Minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion," Mr. Gandhi said.