IPL-17: KKR vs MI | Toss delayed due to bad weather in Kolkata

Match No.60. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the table with 16 points and Mumbai Indains are at the ninth spot with 8 points.

Rain continues to lash Kolkata and delayed the start of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. There is no update on when the toss will take place and match will start.

Mumbai Indians are the first team to be eliminated from this year IPL. MI are playing for pride and KKR will be aiming to firm up their spot at the top and finish in the top two slots with three more games to go.