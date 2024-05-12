Post election, INDIA bloc plans to merge all small parties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Opposition on Saturday claiming that post election results, the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance plans to merge all small political parties to attain the status of opposition.

He also claimed that after three phases of elections, the Congress and its allies have accepted their defeat in the polls.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Modi said a big leader of the INDIA bloc has stated that after the elections, all the small political parties should merge with the Congress.

“After the trends of the last three phases of voting, I know why he has said so because he has realised that the Congress and its allies will not get as many seats to become a valid opposition. If they merge the entire INDIA bloc group then only, they can get recognition as a valid opposition,” Mr. Modi said in an election rally in Jharkhand’s Chatra while campaigning for BJP candidate Kalicharan Singh and Manish Jaiswal of Chatra and Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as shehzada (princeling), the PM said the Congress and its allies will get less seats than his age. Mr. Gandhi is 53-years-old.

The PM pointed out that the ongoing election is not just an election to form a government but to build the country. Attacking the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partner Congress in Jharkhand, he claimed that this election is underway to save the country from thieves and robbers.

‘For secure future of children’

“This election is a choice to secure the future of your children. You saw how mountains of notes were recovered from JMM and Congress leaders. Just imagine if servants have so much money, how much black money would be stashed by their masters. JMM and Congress have only one agenda, neither will they work nor will they let others work. No work is done without money, this is their game and they do nothing except corruption,” Mr. Modi said.

He was referring to the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this week in Ranchi at the residence of a domestic help associated with State Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam.

He also claimed that the Jharkhand government failed to fulfil their promise of giving five lakh jobs every year and the only industry JMM and Congress has set up is the “industry of opium” that is destroying the future of youths by making them addicted to drugs.

Mr. Modi reiterated that the Congress wants to snatch the reservation of tribals, Dalits and Other Backward Class (OBC) and will give it to Muslims.