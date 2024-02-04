February 04, 2024 06:29 am | Updated February 05, 2024 01:13 am IST

Military Intelligence, police bust racket illegally selling Army’s new combat uniforms

In the first major recovery of illegally sold counterfeit uniforms made according to the Army’s new digital combat pattern, a joint operation by Southern Command Military Intelligence, Pune and Bhingar Camp Police Station, Ahmednagar nabbed one person and recovered 40 such counterfeit uniforms.

30 Indian fugitives were located abroad in 2022: government report

As many as 278 fugitives wanted in other countries were located in India in the year 2022, according to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) 2022-23 annual report.

At least 46 reported dead in Chile as forest fires move into densely populated central areas

Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile’s President said on Feb. 3 evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed.

U.S., Britain strike Yemen's Houthis in a new wave, retaliating for attacks by Iran-backed militants

The United States and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on February 3 in a second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam attacked at sea and robbed

In two separate incidents, five fishermen from Arcottuthurai coastal village in Nagapattinam district were attacked by unidentified persons, mid-sea, while they were fishing several nautical miles southeast of the Kodiyakkarai coast and robbed of their belongings around midnight on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Ladakh protesters seek Statehood and constitutional safeguards

Ladakh observed a complete shutdown on Saturday as thousands gathered in Leh to demand constitutional safeguards, protection of cultural identity and environment, and Statehood for the Union Territory.

Manipur Chief Minister meets Amit Shah amid renewed violence in State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3 amid renewed violence in the State. After the meeting, Mr. Singh posted on X, “Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur.”

Supreme Court to look into the curious case of ‘planted’ earrings

The Supreme Court has decided to examine the bail plea of a 22-year-old man who claims the Maharashtra Police planted a pair of gold earrings on him to frame him in a theft-and-murder case.

Rethink, reimagine and reform the legal systems, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the need to “rethink, reimagine and reform” legal systems even as Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud pointed out that government law officers should remain impervious to the politics of the day and conduct themselves with dignity in court.

BJP MLA shoots Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader, Deputy CM Fadnavis orders SIT probe

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting Mahesh Gaikwad, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, at a police station in Maharashtra’s Thane. The Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader sustained six bullet wounds and is in critical condition at a private hospital in Thane.

BJP tried to steal the people’s mandate in Jharkhand using central agencies instructed by the PM: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 3 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an attempt to topple the Jharkhand government.

Maldives seeks info from India over its coast guard's alleged activities within Maldivian territory

The Maldives' government has formally requested the Indian government to provide "comprehensive details" of an incident in which its coast guard personnel allegedly boarded three Maldivian fishing vessels operating within its economic zone.

IND vs ENG second Test | Jaiswal will be a very special player: Crawley

England opener Zak Crawley was generous in his praise of Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal after getting out on 76 on his 26th birthday.