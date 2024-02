February 03, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - Thane

A local leader of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was injured in firing on the premises of a police station in Thane district late Friday night, police sources said.

A rival political leader was involved in the incident that took place at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar around 10.30 p.m., they said.

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city, sources said, adding that the process of registration of FIR was underway.