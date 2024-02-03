GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader

“The incident is serious and I have asked the DGP to hold a high-level Inquiry. Everyone is equal before the law irrespective of their political affiliations,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

February 03, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 3 ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ulhasnagar firing incident involving a BJP MLA and a local Shiv Sena leader, calling it “serious”.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night over a land dispute,” a police official has said.

“The incident is serious and I have asked the DGP (Director General of Police) to hold a high-level Inquiry. Everyone is equal before the law irrespective of their political affiliations,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters.

“The probe will find out what made the MLA open fire and under what circumstances,” he said. The State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party will take action against the MLA if he is guilty.

Talking to the news channel ‘Zee24taas’ before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad said he used the firearm as his son was being beaten (by the Sena leader’s men) at the police station. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a “kingdom of criminals” in Maharashtra,” he alleged.

The BJP MLA accused CM’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde of putting up boards and grabbing credit for the work done by him. “I had told my seniors many times that these people are indulging in violence against my leaders,” he said. Ulhasnagar is a part of the Kalyan Parliamentary constituency.

