GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time for people to unite, identify real enemies during this difficult phase: Manipur CM Biren Singh

“The State has not slept for more than nine months now,” N. Biren Singh said.

January 29, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. File

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on January 29 said the State is passing through a difficult phase and it is time for the people to unite and identify who the real enemies are. He said this at the flagging-off ceremony of the Imphal Ring Road project.

“We are passing through a difficult phase today. This is not the first time that we are facing a difficult phase. During the 1992-1993 ethnic conflict, more than 1,000 lives were lost. Today, we are struggling. We are dealing with elements who want to break up a State with more than 2,000 years of history”, Mr. Singh said. “The State has not slept for more than nine months now,” he said.

ALSO READ
175 killed, over 1,100 injured in four months of Manipur violence: police

"We will never allow them to win or achieve it. More than 3,000 State forces have been deployed at peripheral areas," Mr. Singh said and appealed to the people "not to foment disturbances in Imphal Valley. Let the valley be peaceful. Let the protection of Manipur be our sole duty. No more rallies. Let's identify and face the real enemies of the State".

He claimed that the State had improved a lot during the last six years and the relationship between police and people have improved.

"However, we cannot tolerate elements who want to destroy the State by supplying drugs, by engaging in widespread deforestation and poppy cultivation and bringing in illegal immigrants from outside", Mr. Singh said.

Manipur violence | CBI files charge sheet against nine accused in Naga woman abduction-killing case

"We need to unite and stop making allegations. There may be lapses but we need to forgive and forget to save the land", the CM said.

On the Imphal Ring Road Project, Mr. Singh said the ₹1,700 crore project was prompted by rising population and increasing traffic congestion within the capital Imphal.

The project had been on the cards from 2015-16 but was expedited in 2020, following the intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank. The length of road to be covered under this is 51.23 km. It will be completed by December 2026.

Mr. Singh also highlighted on the development of 300-acre waterbodies at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district at the cost of ₹650 crore and a recreation centre.

Related Topics

Manipur / national or ethnic minority / state politics / politics / politics (general) / riots

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.