Time for people to unite, identify real enemies during this difficult phase: Manipur CM Biren Singh

January 29, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on January 29 said the State is passing through a difficult phase and it is time for the people to unite and identify who the real enemies are. He said this at the flagging-off ceremony of the Imphal Ring Road project.

“We are passing through a difficult phase today. This is not the first time that we are facing a difficult phase. During the 1992-1993 ethnic conflict, more than 1,000 lives were lost. Today, we are struggling. We are dealing with elements who want to break up a State with more than 2,000 years of history”, Mr. Singh said. “The State has not slept for more than nine months now,” he said.

"We will never allow them to win or achieve it. More than 3,000 State forces have been deployed at peripheral areas," Mr. Singh said and appealed to the people "not to foment disturbances in Imphal Valley. Let the valley be peaceful. Let the protection of Manipur be our sole duty. No more rallies. Let's identify and face the real enemies of the State".

He claimed that the State had improved a lot during the last six years and the relationship between police and people have improved.

"However, we cannot tolerate elements who want to destroy the State by supplying drugs, by engaging in widespread deforestation and poppy cultivation and bringing in illegal immigrants from outside", Mr. Singh said.

Manipur violence | CBI files charge sheet against nine accused in Naga woman abduction-killing case

"We need to unite and stop making allegations. There may be lapses but we need to forgive and forget to save the land", the CM said.

On the Imphal Ring Road Project, Mr. Singh said the ₹1,700 crore project was prompted by rising population and increasing traffic congestion within the capital Imphal.

The project had been on the cards from 2015-16 but was expedited in 2020, following the intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is being funded by the Asian Development Bank. The length of road to be covered under this is 51.23 km. It will be completed by December 2026.

Mr. Singh also highlighted on the development of 300-acre waterbodies at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district at the cost of ₹650 crore and a recreation centre.