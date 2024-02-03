GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur Chief Minister meets Amit Shah amid renewed violence in State

Around ten people have been killed since January 1 in different incidents reported from the State

February 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3 amid renewed violence in the State.

After the meeting, Mr. Singh posted on X, “Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur.”

His post said, “Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our State.”

Around ten people have been killed since January 1 in different incidents reported from the State.  

After meeting Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister met senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at North Block.

“Post-meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, I convened with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the North Block, New Delhi. Held a productive discussion on the strategic measures undertaken for fostering peace in Manipur,” he posted on X.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023. Around 200 people have been killed in the violence while thousands of persons have been displaced from their homes.

