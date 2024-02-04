GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs ENG second Test | Jaiswal will be a very special player: Crawley

February 04, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

P.K. Ajith Kumar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century during the second day of the second Test match between India and England.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century during the second day of the second Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

England opener Zak Crawley was generous in his praise of Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal after getting out on 76 on his 26th birthday.

“Bumrah bowled unbelievably well,” Crawley said after the second day’s play in the second Test. “It felt like a better wicket than last week batting on it at that point. But you have to hold your hand up sometimes and say that’s a fantastic spell in these conditions.”

He spoke highly of Bumrah’s reverse-swing. “He has got that pace, the change-ups, he can swing it both ways, but the reverse-swing goes a lot later than normal swing,” Crawley said. “It is just that little bit harder. He was getting it to go a long way today and he bowled some cracking deliveries.”

He is impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double hundred too. “It was an unbelievable innings,” Crawley said about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double ton. “He seems like a fantastic player. I am really a fan of the way he goes about it, he’s really aggressive and he is obviously going to be a very special player. No one else in the Indian innings got to 35 and there are some good players in that team. We spoke about that in the dressing room yesterday.”

