Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

November 25, 2022 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has become the traffic lifeline and vital part of everyday commuting for citizens of the twin cities. The indefatigable Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy has been there — planning and constructing the project across the three dense traffic corridors between Miyapur-L.B. Nagar (Corridor 1 or Red Line), Raidurg-Nagole (Corridor 3 or Blue Line) and JBS-MGBS (Corridor 2 or Green Line), defying political, economical and social odds. He is also overseeing the daily running of the 69.2-km public transport system. In this freewheeling interview, the Managing Director looks back and towards the future of metro rail travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations! If constructing the world’s largest PPP (Public, Private Partnership) project was challenging, how has been the running of the service in the last 5 years?

While constructing the world’s largest metro rail project in PPP mode against innumerable hurdles was itself a humongous challenge, running the services in the last five years has been equally challenging. Our operations and maintenance staff are on their toes 24/7 to keep the system running. Since it’s midnight by the time the system is closed for operations and by 4 a.m. the preparation for the morning services starts, we are left with only four hours for maintenance activity.

Apart from COVID induced shutdowns, has metro rail transport become the way of life for people of the twin cities?

Yes. Metro rail has become a preferred choice for the denizens as a reliable and a safe commute option and it’s a matter of tremendous satisfaction for us.

What are the usual brickbats and bouquets you get from commuters?

Urban commuters are in general a very demanding lot. Whilst a silent majority appreciate our efforts and service, a vocal minority bombard us in social media and through other channels of communication at the slightest disruption or discomfort.

H as metro rail fulfilled the goals for which the project took off two decades ago?

By and large yes. But it’s just the beginning and we have a long way to go before we shed our feudal egos/obsession with cars/private transport and embrace public transport in a holistic manner.

T here is a clamour for more services and more coaches, when is it likely to happen?

We are aware of the clamour but mass transit systems world over are designed to operate with dense crush loads during peak hours. However, keeping in view the lead time required for additional coaches, our private sector partner will initiate the procurement process in the near future. Funding is the main constraint.

T here are frequent breakdowns and complaints of noise and vibrations during travel from passengers.

Metro rail is a complex system involving a large number of sensitive electrical and electronic equipment and engineering applications. Some technical glitches are bound to be there in operation of such sensitive equipment, especially in the rugged Indian conditions and corrosive environment but we are happy to say that our Hyderabad Metro is adjudged as one of the best metros in the world in terms of operational parameters and punctuality/performance indices.

Hyderabad Metro Rail project has been based on real estate development revenues to offset the perceived losses, how far has the Concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), succeeded in doing it?

Though those who opposed the project dubbed it as a real estate project, yet the Concessionaire L&TMRHL has developed only 1.3 million sq.ft so far as against their eligibility of 18.5 million sq.ft. This is mainly due to the reason that they concentrated on the metro rail system first and used a part of the funds meant for property development to finance the cost escalation of the project.

When are we likely to see the second phase work starting? What has happened to the Airport fast metro and the route into the Old City from MGBS?

The Government of Telangana is serious about Phase 2 expansion and the Old City metro works. Efforts are on to get the required approvals and funding.

Considering how difficult it has been to begin the second phase of the project, do you feel vindicated or proud to have pulled off the first phase?

I do feel vindicated but it’s for the neutral observers to pronounce the verdict. I hope those who mindlessly opposed the project and created innumerable hurdles in its implementation will at least now acknowledge this reality.

There is also a buzz ticket fare hike is inevitable.

The Central Government has appointed a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which is an independent committee headed by a retired judge of a High Court. It will examine all the factors and views in a dispassionate manner and make its recommendations on the fare structure.