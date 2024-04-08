Mahalakshmi free bus scheme saves Telangana women ₹ 1,177 crores in four months

April 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme, launched by the Congress government in the State, has emerged as a beacon of financial relief for women and transgender persons across the State, collectively saving them ₹1,177 crore in just four months (till April 7), according to official sources.

The initiative seems to have revolutionised commuting for women, paving the way for substantial economic empowerment. Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domiciled in Telangana, can travel for free on TSRTC buses.

Launched in December 9, 2023, the scheme led to an exponential rise in patronage of TSRTC buses, with an initial surge of approximately 14 lakh women availing of the complimentary travel facility on TSRTC buses daily. This number steadily increased, reaching an impressive average of 29.67 lakh women commuting daily by bus.

In December, January, February and March, the number of women passengers continued to soar, with an average of 26.99 lakh, 28.10 lakh, 30.56 lakh and 31.42 lakh respectively.

In Hyderabad, approximately six lakh women commute daily under the complimentary bus travel scheme. Previously, women incurred expenses of up to ₹1,500 on bus passes and fares.

Women, girls and transgender persons are allowed to travel for free anywhere within the borders of the State on City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu and Express buses.