Over 24 crore zero fare tickets have been issued to women

The Mahalakshmi scheme for women is steering the TSRTC towards profitability

March 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has issues as many as 24 crore zero fare tickets as a part of the Mahalakshmi scheme for women, Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar said.

Mr. Prabhakar was speaking at the TSRTC’s Grand Festival Challenge, an awards ceremony for top performers. He assured workers that their grievances, such as provident fund and credit cooperative society issues would be taken up with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and looked into.

TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said that the Corporation has plans to buy new buses. He lauded the performance of the TSRTC staff, especially drivers, for going beyond the call of duty during the recently-concluded Medaram Jatara.

