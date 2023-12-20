GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | 3 crore women passengers took RTC buses in 11 days since launch of free bus rides

17 depots clocked over 100% occupancy; 1,050 new diesel buses to be introduced

December 20, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Women travelling in a TSRTC bus in Hyderabad after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in RTC buses, on December 9, 2023.

Women travelling in a TSRTC bus in Hyderabad after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in RTC buses, on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: File | RAO GN

As many as three crore women passengers took the bus over the past 11 days, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said.

In other words, according to the transport juggernaut, out of a total of 51 lakh passengers who took the bus each day, 30 lakh were women. This means that 62% of the passengers were women.

TSRTC said that since the introduction of the Mahalakshmi Scheme and zero fare tickets, the occupancy shot up from 69% to 88%. Several depots recorded an occupancy of over 100%. While 17 depots clocked over 100% occupancy on December 16, two regions and 20 depots clocked 100% occupancy on the next day. On December 18, six regions and 45 depots recorded an occupancy in excess of 100%.

Meanwhile, given the onset of the festive season, TSRTC is ready to press into service 1,050 new diesel buses. Another 550 electric buses on intercity routes and 500 on intracity routes will be introduced by the end of March 2024.

During a TSRTC internal meeting, staff appraised the management of the challenges they have been facing while implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme. These included cases in which passengers produced photocopies of ID proof instead of the original documents. The TSRTC has clarified that the passengers should produce original ID proof such as Aadhaar cards or Voter ID cards. These documents should show that the ID holders are domiciled in Telangana. Women without proper ID proof will be akin to ticketless passengers.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.