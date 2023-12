December 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme, under which girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost in TSRTC buses.

They can travel in Palle Velugu and Express buses with effect from Saturday. As for travel in inter-State buses, free travel facility would be applicable up to the borders of the State. The rides are free in City Ordinary and Metro Express buses which ply in Hyderabad.

A woman showing the free travel card issued under Maha Lakshmi Scheme, at Nizamabad Bus Depot on December 9, 2023.

Several women, including ace Indian Boxer Nikath Zareen, travelled in a TSRTC bus after the launch of Maha Lakshmi Scheme by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023. The scheme offers free bus rides for girls, women and transgender persons of all age groups.

The buses which were set to be flagged off at the launch of Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in TSRTC buses, in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress leader Manikrao Thakare and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha and others launching Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in TSRTC buses, at Assembly in Hydrabad on December 9, 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha and others after the launch of Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in TSRTC buses, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue, Liberty crossroads in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023.

Women showing the free travel ticket issued under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, in Sangareddy on December 9, 2023. Telangana government launched the free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons of all age groups on Saturday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (on the left) and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka taking in a ride in a TSRTC bus after launching Maha Lakshmi scheme in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023. The scheme offers free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha showing free bus ticket after the launch of Maha Lakshmi Scheme - free bus ride for girls, women and transgender persons in TSRTC buses, at Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023.

Women traveling in a TSRTC bus, along with Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma and Collector Jitesh V Patil, showing the free travel card issued under Maha Lakshmi Scheme launched by Telangana government on December 9, 2023.