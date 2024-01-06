Maha Lakshmi scheme aids healthcare access for women

January 06, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

A survey shows that women made use of the Maha Lakshmi free bus travel to commute more often, and also to reach healthcare facilities.

As a part of the survey, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), spoke to as many as many as 3,350 women. According to Mujtaba Askari from the HHF, most of the information, obtained through a series of questions, was collected from the Foundation’s help desks. The survey was done specifically against the backdrop of women using free bus transport to access healthcare facilities.

The survey indicates a 29% increase in bus travel by women in which nearly 12% are using free rides to government health facilities for free treatment.

They also managed to save money spent on travel which would potentially improve other social indices of the women and their families, the HHF stated.

The questionnaire sought information about the residence, whether the women are locals, if they usually took buses before the Maha Lakshmi scheme was announced, the reasons for travelling before the scheme was announced, money saved per trip, and how often they visit hospitals, among others.

That a larger number of women have been taking buses comes as no surprise, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had themselves announced that 6.5 crore zero fare ticket were issued.