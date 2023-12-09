HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister launches free bus rides for women and enhanced Aarogyasri Scheme

The coverage under Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme is enhanced to ₹10 lakh

December 09, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme by flagging off a TSRTC bus. Later, he took a ride in the bus from the State Assembly to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Liberty Crossroads in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme by flagging off a TSRTC bus. Later, he took a ride in the bus from the State Assembly to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Liberty Crossroads in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna. G

On the third day after taking oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme and Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme - enhanced to ₹10 lakh - in Hyderabad on Saturday. These two are among the six guarantees of Congress.

Under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost in TSRTC buses.

According to the guidelines issued for the implementation of the scheme by the State government on Friday, these sections can travel free of cost anywhere within the borders of the State in Palle Velugu and Express buses with effect from Saturday. As for travel in inter-State buses, free travel facility would be applicable up to the borders of the State. The rides are free in City Ordinary and Metro Express buses which ply in Hyderabad and other urban areas.

The Government would reimburse to TSRTC the expenditure towards chargeable fares which would have been collected on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers. After flagging off the buses at the State Assembly premises, Mr. Revanth took a ride in one of the buses till the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund.

The Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection, to families living below poverty line, up to ₹10 lakh in a year for the treatment of serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery and also financial coverage up to ₹10 lakh for high end procedures, according to the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.