GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Expect thunderstorm, rain in parts of Telangana today

May 05, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for select areas of Telangana, indicating likely thunderstorms and rainfall from May 6-9.

According to the release, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected in several districts on Monday, including Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Siddipet, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool may witness thunderstorms on May 7, 8, and 9.

Hyderabad and its neighbouring regions can expect partly cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures around 43 and 29 degrees, respectively, in the next 48 hours.

IMD forecasts temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degree Celsius in most districts starting from Monday, except for Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, where temperatures are anticipated to remain between 41 and 44 degrees.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature recorded was 47.1 degree Celsius at Velgatoor (Jagtial), followed by 46.8 degrees at Godhuru (Jagtial), and 46.7 degrees at Allipur (Jagtial). A few areas received light rainfall, 47.8 mm at Mamidala (Nalgonda), 43.8 mm at Atmakur (Suryapet), and 43.5 mm at Eturunagaram (Mulugu).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.