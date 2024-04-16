Telangana to have above normal rainfall during monsoon, says IMD

April 16, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Above normal rainfall is likely to occur over most parts of Telangana in the coming monsoon season, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in their probability forecast released for the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall, 2024. “The rainfall is likely to be more over east Telangana as compared to other parts of the State. The rainfall is very likely to be above normal (greater than 104% of the Long Period Average),” said the forecast.

Currently, moderate El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. Climate model forecasts indicate neutral conditions by the beginning of monsoon season and La Nina conditions during the second half of monsoon season. Currently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing. Climate model forecasts indicate positive IOD conditions likely to develop during the monsoon season. IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May 2024.