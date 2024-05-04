GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain forecast for parts of Telangana from May 6

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are expected at isolated locations in 10 districts.

May 04, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall in parts of Telangana starting from May 6. Umbrellas were used to protect against rain in the middle of a hot summer season, on April 20, 2024 in Hyderabad.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rainfall in parts of Telangana starting from May 6. Umbrellas were used to protect against rain in the middle of a hot summer season, on April 20, 2024 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

After a week of scorching temperatures in Telangana, relief appears on the horizon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall in parts of the state starting from May 6.

According to an IMD release, while certain areas will continue to experience an orange heatwave alert on May 6, a yellow alert has been issued for others.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are expected at isolated locations in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts.

Telangana | Temperatures over 46°C recorded in eleven locations on Wednesday
Pedestrians use umbrella to protect from the Sun as they walk to the Public Gardens in Hyderabad on May 2, 2024.

Pedestrians use umbrella to protect from the Sun as they walk to the Public Gardens in Hyderabad on May 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

For May 7, the alert extended to orange predicted thunderstorms in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Similar conditions are anticipated in remaining districts on May 7, as per the IMD.

Partly cloudy sky in Hyderabad in the next 48 hours

For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the next 48 hours will bring a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 43 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. On May 7, there is a high likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds in Hyderabad, as per the IMD.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.